Reality Stars Invade Cannes: How Lala Kent and Farrah Abraham Livened Up the Film Festival

by Mike Vulpo | Wed., May. 16, 2018 4:34 PM

Farrah Abraham, Lala Kent

George Pimentel/WireImage; John Phillips/Getty Images

You just never know who you're going to see at the Cannes Film Festival.

As Hollywood's brightest directors, actors and actresses celebrate new movies and projects at the annual event, a few reality stars are popping up at events and making news of their own.

Sure, Keeping Up With the Kardashians vet Kendall Jenner has appeared at various parties including Chopard's Secret Night. And Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star Bella Hadid has been making headlines for her interactions with The Weeknd.

But perhaps the two stars really turning heads at the festival include a Vanderpump Rules and former Teen Mom star.

Yes, we're talking about Lala Kent and Farrah Abraham.

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

Lala Kent, Cannes 2018

Christophe Clovis for Best Image France/Backgrid US

For starters, LaLa made the trip to support boyfriend Randall Emmett. The Hollywood producer is working on several projects and had many events to attend including the premiere of his film Gotti.

On Wednesday night, the couple stepped out to attend a party in honor of John Travolta's receipt of the inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award.

And over the weekend, the pair boarded the Louis XIII Classic Yacht where they enjoyed sunset views at the WanderLuxxe Concierge + Henry Kellem hosted evening soiree. Not bad for a girl's first trip to Cannes, right? 

Farrah Abraham, Spike Lee

Instagram

As for Farrah, she was in town to attend fashion designer Tiffany McCall's fashion show at the Carlton Hotel. During her trip, however, the former Teen Mom OG star suffered a wardrobe malfunction when the slit on her dress slid to the side. Oops!

She also made an appearance on the red carpet for Fashion and Relief where she just so happened to run into Spike Lee and Paris Hilton.

"Wonderful meeting you @officialspikelee," she wrote while posting a selfie. "Congrats on your world premiere today!"

Farrah added, "Big shout out to @parishilton giving @sophialabraham some love! #cannes & we love all your glam Paris!"

Perhaps the fun is just getting started. After all, the festival doesn't end until Saturday night. If only there was a camera crew following these two during their getaway.

