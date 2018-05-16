Nick Jonas, Jenna Dewan and More to Present at 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Meanwhile, 10-time Billboard Music Award winner and triple threat Janet Jackson will be honored with the coveted Icon Award this year and will give her first televised performance in nine years.

The 2018 Billboard Music Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 20, at 8 p.m. ET by NBC. Tickets to attend the annual event are on sale now.

