How Taylor Swift's Past Looks Have Reflected Her Real Life

Taylor Swift is living her best life in the Reputation era.

The 28-year-old "End Game" singer is currently on her stadium tour, playing shows for thousands of fans every week. On top of that, this weekend Swift is nominated for five awards at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. While there's no official word on whether or not Swift will attend the ceremony, she is up for Top Artist, Top Female Artist, Top Selling Album, Top Billboard 200 Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album at the award show.

Before starting her Reputation tour, Swift stayed mostly out of the public eye, enjoying time away from the spotlight. Around the time of her album release in November, Swift popped up on Saturday Night Live and did a few performances with a new fierce style and a refreshing outlook on life.

Looking back over the years, Swift's style has been a reflection of what she was going through at the time. Let's revisit Swift through her album eras to see how her style reflected her real life.