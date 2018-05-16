Nikki Bella Says She Has "Hope" for Her and John Cena's Future: "I Love Him"

The upcoming season of Total Bellas will chronicle the issues in Nikki and John's relationship and Nikki admits it's going to be hard to re-watch the road to their split.

"Of course it's definitely been difficult, but I also know what I signed up for. I chose to be a reality star five years ago and I chose to put my life out there and my relationship out there," Nikki said. "So when something bad happens they're still there in my life and I think that actually keeps me strong. A lot of people go through what I'm going through and if I can inspire other women or help other women have courage or that bravery to do what I did, then for me I don't mind being that leader or wearing the cape or the shield to protect everyone. That helps me wake up with a smile on my face every morning."

For more from our exclusive interview with the Bella Twins, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!