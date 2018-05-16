Andy Cohen Confirms James Corden Was the Drunkest Person at the 2018 Met Gala

Mystery solved!

After teasing that a certain talk-show host was the drunkest person at the 2018 Met Gala, Andy Cohen confirmed that James Corden was the culprit. The Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host spilled the tea during Wednesday's episode of The Howard Stern Show.

"It was James Corden," Cohen confessed. "But by the way, he wasn't like blotto blotto….He was having a good time. He's great."

Granted, Cohen had already narrowed down the suspects quite a bit. When a viewer called into his late-night show last week and asked about the drunkest after-party attendee, Cohen replied, "Oh! He's another talk show host—and it's not Jimmy Fallon." This left Stephen Colbert, Trevor Noah and Corden in question.