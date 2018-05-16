Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Applaud Pink's Response to a Twitter Troll

Pink wasn't afraid to call out a Twitter troll on Wednesday after a hater tweeted that "Pink looks so old that she should be named purple instead."

"You must be from la," the "Beautiful Trauma" singer replied. "Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every f--king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."

In fact, Pink reminded the user that "it's a blessing to grow old" and that "if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot."

"I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I'm alive," she continued.