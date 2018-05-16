Reese Witherspoon and More Stars Applaud Pink's Response to a Twitter Troll

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 16, 2018 11:18 AM

Pink wasn't afraid to call out a Twitter troll on Wednesday after a hater tweeted that "Pink looks so old that she should be named purple instead."

"You must be from la," the "Beautiful Trauma" singer replied. "Well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every f--king minute of my 38 years. How you lookin though? Cause I never heard of ya til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll."

In fact, Pink reminded the user that "it's a blessing to grow old" and that "if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot." 

"I pray I look older in 10 years, cause that will mean I'm alive," she continued.

Pink Once Staged a ''Sit-in'' at Daughter Willow's School: ''She Wouldn't Talk to Me''

Fans rallied behind the singer, with one supporter tweeting, "Can't wait to see you when you're 80. And if you're still doing aerial stunts, all the better."

"You know I will!" Pink replied. "I'll call it ‘the wrinkles and rolls tour.'"

Celebrities also showed their support for the "What About Us" star. Reese Witherspoon, Laura Wright and Josh Gad all encouraged Pink.

Just always remember Pink: You're "F--kin' Perfect."

