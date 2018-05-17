Nikki Bella Admits the "Unconditional Love" She Has for Niece Birdie Makes Her Want Kids Even More on Total Bellas

John Cena may be ready for marriage, but he hasn't exactly warmed up to the idea of kids just yet.

In this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, John gets a little freaked out when Nikki Bella floats around the idea of making room in their new San Diego home for baby Birdie.

"I feel like if I would see her a lot-lot, I think her first word would be Coco," Nikki tells her family.

"No, it would not," Brie Bella fires back.

With the family staying in San Diego, Nikki suggests turning one of their spare rooms into a nursery, but John's silence and look of shock says it all.

Despite her fiancé's resistance, having Birdie around only makes Nikki want a baby of her own.