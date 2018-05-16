Whitney Houston Slams Paula Abdul in New Documentary Trailer: "That Girl Is Singing Off-Key on the Record"

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., May. 16, 2018 10:32 AM

Paula Abdul, Whitney Houston

It's been decades since Whiney Houston and Paula Abdul were at the top of the charts in the same year, but thanks to a new documentary slated for debut next month, we're gaining some new insight into exactly what Houston thought about the fellow multi-hyphenate. 

In a newly released trailer for the film, Whitney, set to hit theaters on July 6, Houston is venting to her mother about the difficulties of fame and her career when she mentions Abdul. "One thing—Paula Abdul ain't shit. That girl is singing off-key on the record."

While it's unclear when the footage was taken, the no holds barred trailer alludes to family drama, her rumored relationship with Robyn Crawford, Houston's addictions and her tumultuous marriage to Bobby Brown

"Bobby was jealous," an interviewee says over footage. "His heart was he wanted to be on the stage, he wanted to be in the forefront and eventually she stepped down to lift him up."

Photos

Whitney Houston's Highs & Lows

Directed by Kevin Macdonald, advertising for the film promises an "unprecedented," "unflinching" and "honest" portrait of Houston featuring the input of the family members and friends closest to her.

Questions about her drug use, relationships and identity drive the film forward.

Hopefully, those questions will be answered come July 6. 

Check out the full trailer above!

