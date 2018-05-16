Alex and Jo Just Might Miss Their Own Wedding and the Reason Why Is Revealed in This Grey's Anatomy Sneak Peek

There's a reason why grooms aren't supposed to see their brides before the ceremony on their wedding day!

Alex (Justin Chambers) and Jo (Camilla Luddington) are finally tying the knot in Grey's Anatomy's season 14 finale this week, but their walk down the aisle won't be a smooth one. (Come on, this is Shondaland. Did you expect anything less?) In this sneak peek of the big episode, a decision to get a quickie in before the ceremony in a shed on the property where the wedding is being held—while already dressed for the occasion, no less!—turns ill-fated fast when Alex can't get the door opened to let them out.

"Can't you just kick it open again?" Jo asks her husband-to-be.

"I kicked it in," he reminds her as he struggles with the faulty door knob. "It doesn't move the other way."

As it becomes abundantly clear that they're trapped, Jo comes up with the only feasible back-up plan she can think of: "I'm going to scream now, OK?"

As she and Alex shout for help, Jo begins to wonder about the efficacy of their yells. "Can they hear us?" she wonders.

"Definitely," Alex reassures her. "They definitely hear us."

We wouldn't be so sure about that, Alex... Check out the clip above!

Elsewhere in the episode, Bailey (Chandra Wilson) begins to re-evaluate some of her decision in light of the toll the stress from the past year has taken on her. Considering this year's seen her suffer a heart attack, watch her husband become a firefighter, face down a cyber security attack, and grapple with the fallout from the Harper Avery scandal, we don't blame her.

Grey's Anatomy's season 14 finale airs Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

