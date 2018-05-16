John Travolta Dancing With 50 Cent at Cannes Is Really...Something

  • By
    &

by Jess Cohen | Wed., May. 16, 2018 10:26 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
John Travolta, 50 Cent

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Four years after "Adele Dazeem," John Travolta is going viral once again...this time for his dance moves.

The 64-year-old actor premiered his latest film, Gotti, at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday, hitting the red carpet alongside his wife and co-star, Kelly Preston. Hours later, MoviePass Ventures hosted an after-party for Travolta in honor of his receipt of the Inaugural Variety Cinema Icon Award.

While at the party, Travolta, clearly having a great time, joined 50 Cent on the stage during his performance of his song "Just a Lil Bit." The rapper posted video of Travolta's head-turning dance moves on Twitter on Tuesday evening.

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

"Me and John Travolta partying l swear l only came out here because of him," 50 Cent told his social media followers.

From the video it's clear that Travolta, who has previously shown off his dance skills in movies like Grease and Saturday Night Fever, is having a blast on the stage and the crowd is loving it.

Back in 2015, Travolta actually talked to Jimmy Kimmel about dancing at industry events.

"The cool thing is to not make too big of a deal of it," Travolta said. "So you let someone like me dance for just the fun of it and not the show of it, and if you wanted a circle to go around you, you could invite a circle, but I wouldn't do that. I would just have fun."

Take a look at the video above to see Travolta's skills!

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ John Travolta , 50 Cent , 2018 Cannes Film Festival , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians Obsession Alert: Your Official Guide to the Crush-Worthy Cast

Kylie Jenner Lands Very First "Vogue" Cover

Ryan Lochte, Hakkasan Las Vegas

All the Details on Ryan Lochte’s $11,500 Bachelor Party

Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan Pack on the PDA

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy a Dinner Date in India After Engagement

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Has the Perfect Comeback for Instagram User Who Calls Out Her Typo

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

All the Details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maloney’s Romantic Rome Getaway

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.