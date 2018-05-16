BREAKING!

T.I. Arrested for Disorderly Conduct, Public Drunkenness and Simple Assault

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 16, 2018 9:33 AM

T.I., Mugshot

Henry County Police Department

T.I. was arrested on Wednesday for disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and simple assault.

Deputy Chief Mike Ireland of the Henry County Police Department in Georgia confirmed the arrest to E! News.

According to the Henry County Sheriff's Office, the rapper was detained around 6:00 a.m. and released on his own recognizance around 7:51 a.m. He paid a bail of $2,250.

According to Channel 2 Action News, which broke the story, the "Live Your Life" star returned to the gated community where he lives around 4:00 a.m. and didn't have his keys. When the guard refused to let him in, T.I. reportedly replied, "Don't you know who I am?"

Channel 2 Action News claimed T.I. then called his friend and that they both started arguing with the guard. Ireland can confirm that a discussion between T.I.—whose birth name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.—and the gate guard did take place.

The Henry County Police Department was then called to the scene. Ireland suspects that the guard was the one to make the call.

According to Channel 2 Action News, T.I.'s friend, who was unnamed in the report, already had a warrant out for his arrest.

E! News has reached out to T.I.'s rep for comment.

