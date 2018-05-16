Christina Aguilera Didn't Quit The Voice Because of Gwen Stefani

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., May. 16, 2018 8:55 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Christina Aguilera, W Magazine

Sara Cwynar/W Magazine

How do you really feel, Christina Aguilera?

Earlier this month, the "Accelerate" singer announced she was done with NBC's The Voice forever. In an interview with W magazine, published today, Aguilera said it felt like "such a hamster wheel" after doing six seasons with CeeLo Green, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton.

Over time, she explained, "Things really started to shift and change."

"I signed on to a show where the blind audition element was something interesting, something genuine. After a while, though, you start to see that everyone is good-looking," the pop music superstar said with a laugh. "It wasn't a comfortable place for me to be, where I'm just part of a money-making machine. When I stop believing in something, then it's like, 'What am I doing here?' I think I did choose to, no pun intended, take a chair for so long and do something very commercial for my little ones. But at a certain point I felt like I'm not even doing them a service by cheating myself and what I'm here to do. They should be seeing Mommy live her best life."

Read

Christina Aguilera and Demi Lovato Release "Fall in Line"

Aguilera last appeared on The Voice in 2016, but she did not leave due to Shelton's budding romance with Gwen Stefani, one of the newer coaches. "Oh my God, no!" she said of her alleged feud with the No Doubt singer. "No, it never had anything to do with any one person at all. And, I actually think it's really cute Blake and Gwen found love in that chaotic environment."

"I fought for a long time to get two females in the chairs. And, for a long time, I was just told it wasn't the demographic," Aguilera adds. "But just know that I was a fighter behind the scenes."

Aguilera said her final seasons on The Voice reminded her of an earlier period in her career, just before she released her sophomore album, Stripped, and shed her more commercial "Genie in a Bottle" image. "Once again, I found myself in that place where I'm being told what to do, what's going to be acceptable or unacceptable, what's OK or not OK," she said. "It's like, God, you know, I'm a mother of two now." In other words, get ready: "The genie is out of the bottle."

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Christina Aguilera , Gwen Stefani , The Voice , Magazines , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Crazy Rich Asians

Crazy Rich Asians Obsession Alert: Your Official Guide to the Crush-Worthy Cast

Kylie Jenner Lands Very First "Vogue" Cover

Ryan Lochte, Hakkasan Las Vegas

All the Details on Ryan Lochte’s $11,500 Bachelor Party

Hailee Steinfeld & Niall Horan Pack on the PDA

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy a Dinner Date in India After Engagement

Blake Lively

Blake Lively Has the Perfect Comeback for Instagram User Who Calls Out Her Typo

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

All the Details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maloney’s Romantic Rome Getaway

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.