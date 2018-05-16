Nikki Bella Reacts to John Cena Professing His Love on Today

When she appeared on the same show Wednesday, Nikki said she was "so shocked" when she heard what John had said. "I literally was in the middle of the red carpet for the NBCUniversal Upfront and got the breaking news. John—and you guys know this—is absolutely an amazing man. He is such a sweetheart and I truly love him so much. He's my best friend," she said. "But I think a lot of us who go through the wedding planning process are forced to face these issues that we have hiding deep down inside. I just know that a healthy me will be a healthy us. I do have hope for our future, but I know right now, I need to work on me. Before I do say those vows and walk down that aisle, I just do not want to be hesitant. I do not want to be regretful."

Nikki added that she became "exhausted" from all the "sacrifice" in their relationship.

"She's been exhausted because she's been in a marriage with me for 34 years, and I'm not an easy wife!" twin Brie Bella joked. "For me, I love both of them and I applaud them for putting their relationship out there, which you'll see in this season of Total Bellas. It's really hard when you're filming a reality show. My sister and I were always the type of people who were open books. We have no filters. The good, the bad, the ugly—it's all going on our show. It just shows everyone that you're not alone. Like, cold feet really exist! You know, I'm her twin; I have her back. John's my brother. I text him all the time. He was actually my first Mother's Day text I got. I love him. He's a great man. I love them both together and I can't wait to see how this ends."

Asked to predict her future with John, Nikki said, "I have hope. I really do."

For more from the Bella twins, watch Daily Pop and E! News, only on E!