Here's How Laurie Hernandez Is Already Preparing for the Next Olympics

Laurie Hernandez is already preparing for Toyko 2020!

That's right, and the 17-year-old gymnastics star is telling us exactly what she's been up to and how she's getting ready for what's to come.

"There really is no typical day since every day is different. I do a lot of traveling with training in between. I enjoy that each day brings something new, but I make sure I get my workouts in and am eating right," she tells E! News.

And because eating right and making sure she's fueling her body with all that she needs for the grueling training sessions, Hernandez is also telling us all about how she starts her day.