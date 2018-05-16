Jennifer Love Hewitt Sorry for Looking Like a "Hot Mess" on the Red Carpet

Cut yourself some slack, Jennifer Love Hewitt!

The actress returned to the red carpet Monday at the Fox Upfront. She was on hand to promote her casting in Ryan Murphy's 9-1-1, marking her first TV role since Criminal Minds. Though she felt confident at the event, after seeing photos, she couldn't believe what she saw.

"It has been a really intense couple of days. Like, so great, so blessed—but intense," the 39-year-old actress said in her Instagram Stories Tuesday afternoon. "We go to the Upfront yesterday and nobody tells me the day is going to be like 12 hours long and the humidity is going to be almost 100 percent in New York City. So, I just have to apologize. Wearing a black suit? Not a good idea. Not wearing enough hairspray and teasing in my hair? Also a bad idea."

"I just have to apologize for how wrecked I look in all the pictures that have come out. I was literally melting. By the time I got to the red carpet, I was honestly melting," she said. "My hair was flat, my makeup was running off my face and I looked like I had completely forgotten I was an actress in this business who is supposed to look [perfect] when you step on the red carpet."