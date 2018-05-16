CBS Bosses on The Big Bang Theory's Future, Plus Huge Monday Shakeup in New 2018 Fall TV Schedule

Don't bet on CBS saying goodbye to Sheldon Cooper just yet. During a press call to announce the network's new 2018-2019 TV schedule, CBS's Kelly Kahl addressed the future of the long-running Big Bang Theory and said just that, they hope there's a future. The cast is signed through the already announced season 12.

"We are hopeful there will be more. As long as [Chuck Lorre] and his team, [Steve Molaro] and those guys think they have stories to tell, we'll take it for as long as they want," Kahl told reporters. "We certainly hope to get a few more years out of it. It's not slowing down."

Kahl said there has been zero audience change from season 10 to the recently wrapped season 11 and they're hopeful for more Big Bang after the upcoming season 12.