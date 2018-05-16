Ryan Reynolds Crashes Stephen Colbert's Opening Monologue as Deadpool

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 16, 2018 6:34 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Ryan Reynolds took over Stephen Colbert's hosting duties on Tuesday when he crashed The Late Show star's opening monologue dressed as Deadpool.

"Please guys, no one stand up," the actor said in character. "It's CBS. I know how old your audience is."

After Colbert pointed out that he was in the middle of his routine, Reynolds refused to stand down.

"Don't be disgusting, Stephen," Reynolds added. "This is a great opportunity for me to promote my new movie Deadpool 2 (in theaters Friday). And yes, I would love to be your guest tonight—thank you for asking." 

However, Colbert already had a guest for that evening's show: Jamie Foxx.

"I see. Well, he's got boyish charm for days. I, for one, loved his work in Back to the Future," the Wade Wilson character said, mistakenly referencing Michael J. Fox.

Although, there was one celebrity guest the superhero did not want on Colbert's show.

"I'll tell you who should not be on your show: Ryan Reynolds. No, no, no—huge asshole," Reynolds joked. "He's like the poor man's version of Ryan Reynolds and like the rich man's version of my most recent turd."

Read

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Have a Date Night at Deadpool 2 Premiere

Eventually, Colbert asked the alter ego to leave.

"You're absolutely right, Jimmy," he said, jokingly referencing late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel or Jimmy Fallon. "I should go. I should go ahead and read the rest of your monologue."

Colbert protested by suggesting that reading the jokes from the teleprompter wasn't as easy as it looked.

"You know, in our own way, we late-night hosts are basically superheroes," he said.

"Because you're all mostly white men?" Reynolds fired back.

Still, Reynolds decided to give the opening monologue an honest try and read a few jokes about President Donald Trump

However, Colbert eventually got the Deadpool star to leave. Channeling the powers of Thanos from Avengers: Infinity War, Colbert caused Reynolds to dissipate.

"F--k! Thanos?" Renyolds replied. "You don't have the budget for this, Colbert!"

 

Watch the video to see Deadpool take over Colbert's show.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ryan Reynolds , Stephen Colbert , The Late Show , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Cena, Nikki Bella

Attention John Cena and Nikki Bella: These 10 Couples Still Got Married After Breaking Up

Adnan Sayed, Hae Min Lee

The Case Against Adnan Syed Documentary Coming to HBO

ESC: Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Publicly Shames Her Neighbor for Smoking

Ben Mulroney, Jessica Mulroney, Twins, Brian Mulroney, John Mulroney, Ivy Mulroney

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Bridal Party: Meet the Pint-Sized Bridesmaids and Page Boys

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt Sorry for Looking Like a "Hot Mess" on the Red Carpet

Botched 414

Botched Patient Michael's Bad Surgery Left Him With Brain Fluid Leaking Out of His Nose

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas

Nikki Bella Gets Cold Feet in Dramatic Total Bellas Supertease: "Sometimes I Wish I Wasn't Even Getting Married"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.