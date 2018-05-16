2018 BET Awards Nominations: DJ Khaled and Kendrick Lamar Among Top Nominees

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
by Elyse Dupre | Wed., May. 16, 2018 5:13 AM
Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The nominees for the 2018 BET Awards are finally here.
DJ Khaled has the most nominations with six nods, including Album of the Year, Video of the Year and Best Male Hip Hop Artist. Kendrick Lamar is also a nominee in five categories, and Migos and SZA have four nominations each.
Cardi B, Bruno Mars, Drake, Beyoncé and Jay-Z are also in the running in multiple categories.
In addition, Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong'o, Issa Rae, Angela Bassett, Letitia Wright and Taraji P. Henson are up for the Best Actress Award. Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Donald Glover, Sterling K. Brown, Denzel Washington and Daniel Kaluuya are in the running for the Best Actor Award.
To see the full list of nominees, check out the following list:
Disney/Marvel
Best Actress Award
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Tiffany Haddish
Taraji P. Henson
Lupita Nyong'o
Letitia Wright
Best Actor Award
Chadwick Boseman
Denzel Washington
Donald Glover
Daniel Kaluuya
Michael B. Jordan
Sterling K. Brown
Best Movie Award
A Wrinkle in Time
Black Panther
Girls Trip
Mudbound
Detroit
Young Stars Award
Caleb McLaughlin
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Yara Shahidi
Ashton Tyler
Album of the Year Award
Grateful, DJ Khaled
Culture II, Migos
CTRL, SZA
DAMN., Kendrick Lamar
4:44, Jay-Z
Black Panther: The Album, Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist Award
Beyoncé
Kehlani
H.E.R.
Rihanna
SZA
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist Award
Bruno Mars
Chris Brown
The Weeknd
Khalid
Daniel Caesar
Best Female Hip Hop Artist Award
Cardi B
Rapsody
Nicki Minaj
Remy Ma
DeJ Loaf
Best Male Hip Hop Artist Award
DJ Khaled
Jay-Z
Drake
J. Cole
Kendrick Lamar
Best Group Award
Chloe x Halle
A Tribe Called Quest
N.E.R.D.
Migos
Rae Sremmurd
Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Best Collaboration Award
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Kendrick Lamar feat. Rihanna, "Loyalty"
DJ Khaled feat. Future, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, "Top Off"
Cardi B feat. 21 Savage, "Bartier Cardi"
French Montana feat. Swae Lee, "Unforgettable"
Video of the Year Award
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B, "Finesse (Remix)"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Migos feat. Drake, "Walk It Talk It"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
Drake, "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
Video Director of the Year Award
Ava Duvernay
Chris Brown
Director X
Dave Meyers
Benny Boom
Best New Artist Award
Goldlink
SZA
H.E.R.
A Boogie wit da Hoodie
Daniel Caesar
Best International Act Award
Booba (France)
Cassper Nyovest (SA)
Dadju (France)
Davido (Nigeria)
Distruction Boyz (SA)
Fally Ipupa (Dr. Congo)
J Hus (UK)
Niska (France)
Tiwa Savage (Nigeria)
Stefflon Don (UK)
Stormzy (UK)
Tom Dulat/Getty Images
Sportswoman of the Year Award
Elana Meyers Taylor
Serena Williams
Candace Parker
Skylar Diggins-Smith
Venus Williams
Sportsman of the Year Award
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Stephen Curry
Kevin Durant
Dwayne Wade
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Lecrae feat. Tori Kelly, "I'll Find You"
Snoop Dogg feat. B Slade, "Words Arew Few"
Ledisi and Kirk Franklin, "If You Don't Mind"
Marvin Sapp, "Close"
Tasha Cobbs Leonard feat. Nicki Minaj, "I'm Getting Ready"
BET Her Award
Janelle Monaé, "Django Jane"
Lizzo, "Water Me"
Mary J. Blige, "Strength of a Woman"
Remy Ma feat. Chris Brown, "Melanin Magic (Pretty Brown)"
Chloe x Halle, "The Kids Are Alright"
Leikeli47, "2nd Fiddle"
Coca-Cola Viewers' Choice Award
Migos feat. Cardi B and Nicki Minaj, "MotorSport"
Kendrick Lamar, "Humble"
Cardi B, "Bodak Yellow"
Drake, "God's Plan"
DJ Khaled feat. Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, "Wild Thoughts"
SZA feat. Travis Scott, "Love Galore"
The 2018 BET Awards will air live Sunday, June 24 from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles starting at 8 p.m. ET.
John Cena Is Way Too Excited to Decorate His and Nikki Bella's New Home on Total Bellas and It's Pretty Hilarious
Why Is Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Falling Out on RHONY Affecting Me? A Personal Investigation
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to Australian edition?
Möchtest du zur deutschen Version wechseln?
Do you want to go to the German edition?
Souhaitez-vous vous rendre sur l'édition française ?
Do you want to go to the French edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Switch to US edition?
¡Hemos especializado nuestro sitio para tu región! ¿Quieres ir a E! Online Latino?
We have specialized our website for your region. Would you like to switch to our Latino edition?Yes! Yes! Yes! Yes! Ja ! Yes! Oui! Yes! Yes! Yes! ¡Si! Yes!