Ludacris' Wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue Reveals She Had a Miscarriage in Candid Birthday Post

by Meg Swertlow | Tue., May. 15, 2018 7:45 PM

In a candid birthday post, Ludacris' wife Eudoxie Mbouguiengue has revealed that she suffered a miscarriage and had to have surgery within the last year. But despite all that she says she remains grateful.

Along with a cute photo of the couple at the Painted Duck in Atlanta, Georgia, the bday gal, who shares 3-year-old daughter Cadence Gaëlle with the actor and music man, wrote on Instagram, "Lord, I thank you for the gift of life. This year didn’t necessarily start off right for us. I had a miscarriage and needed to have surgery."

Eudoxie, who has been married to the Fear Factor host since 2014, added, "It was very easy to complain and self pity but I refused to let the enemy win. I stayed faithful and prayed up. I spent hours focusing on the many ways the Lord has blessed me. How could I complain when God has blessed me with the opportunity to already experience motherhood? I’m sharing this with you all to remind you to live in gratitude."

Eudoxie, who is originally from Gabon, continued, "When the enemy tries to knock you down, get even closer to your faith. My faith has been tested many times throughout my life but I’m only getting stronger. Life will not always go as planned and keeping a positive and grateful attitude will only bring more and bigger blessings."

The grateful mom and birthday lady finished the post, writing, "Thank you God for your favor over my life. Thank you for my beautiful family and friends who have been so supportive. Thank you for another year!!"

Luda posted the same pic with the caption, "Of course I let her win. that’s what loving husbands do."

In December, the star, who has three daughters, told People that his 2018 New Year’s Resolution was to have a son. “My New Year’s resolution is to get a boy, believe it or not,” said the 40-year-old. “We’re going to try one more time. So all next year I’m going to be trying to get a boy."

We hope that he does get his wish...

