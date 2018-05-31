Vote for Your Favorite Luke Bryan Song as the What Makes You Country Tour Kicks Off

Kick the dust up country music fans because Luke Bryan is hitting the road.

After a successful first season serving as a judge on ABC's American Idol, the artist is ready to begin the What Makes You Country tour where he will perform his biggest hits in front of massive crowds across the country.

"It's going to be good. It's good to have summer time coming. It's going to be amazing in these stadiums," Luke teased to E! News before performing at the 2018 iHeartCountry Festival earlier this month. "We're doing places like Dodger Stadium. It's the first time a country artist has ever been in there so we're excited about being there."

He added, "We're looking forward to the summer—a busy summer."

Guests on the tour—that includes stops at Boston's Fenway Park and Chicago's Wrigley Field—include Jon Pardi and Sam Hunt. In addition, Morgan Wallen and Carly Pearce will appear at select shows.