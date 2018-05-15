Meghan Markle Is Destined to Be a Duchess! Find Out Your Royal Title Using Our Name Generator

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 15, 2018 7:29 PM
Bid farewell to Meghan Markle, Suits star of Los Angeles! This bride-to-be is getting a fancy new title.
After Meghan and Prince Harry are officially named husband and wife during Saturday's royal wedding extravaganza, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to upgrade their monikers in a major way. Tradition tells us that Prince Harry will be granted a royal dukedom, making him the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. (Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middletonbecame the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.)
Of course nothing is official until the monarch declares it so, which is why our very own royal name generator may just come in handy. Live out your own royal fantasy by finding out the perfectly posh and undeniably British name to be bestowed upon you by scrolling below!
Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images
First, take the first letter of your first name to discover your new identity, listed as male/female/or the pronoun of your choosing:
A: Alastair/Anne
B: Benedict/Beatrix
C: Carlisle/Catherine
D: Daylen/Daphne
E: Edward/Eugenie
F: Frederick/Florence
G: George/Gwendolyn
H: Harry/Hermione
I: Irwin/Imogen
J: James/Juliette
K: Kerwin/Kinsey
L: Langdon/Leighton
M: Mervyn/Marigold
N: Nicholas/Nora
O: Osmond/Ophelia
P: Philip/Pandora
Q: Quincy/Qiana
R: Ridgewell/Rosalyn
S: Sheffield /Scarlett
T: Thomas/Tilda
U: Upton/Ursula
V: Vincent/Violet
W: Wadsworth/Willa
X: Xavier/Xenia
Y: Yardley/Yasmine
Z: Zayden/Zara
Next, take the first letter of your last name to find out your surname:
A: Arathorn
B: Bainbridge II
C: Calhoun
D: Devonte
E: Ethelbert
F: Fairbanks
G: Grafton
H: Huxley IV
I: Iverson
J: Jennison
K: Kingston VIII
L: Lawton
M: Mansfield
N: Needingham
O: Oswald II
P: Phineas
Q: Quinsley
R: Remington III
S: Sheffield
T: Thorndike III
U: Umbridge
V: Viscounte
W: Winthrop V
X: Xonuds
Y: Yarnell
Z: Zillowsby IV
Then, a title! Select the month you were born and voila! you're royal:
January: Emperor/ Empress
February: Grand Prince/Grand Princess
March: Sir/Dame
April: Duke/Duchess
May: Baron/Baroness
June: King/Queen
July: Grand Duke/Grand Duchess
August: Archduke/Archduchess
September: Lord/Lady
October: High King/High Queen
November: Prince/Princess
December: Count/Countess
And finally, the area your rule or dynasty you belong to. It's decided by the day of the month you were born.
1: of Albermarle
2: of Clarence
3: of Avondale
4: of St. Andrews
5: of Connaught
6: of Strathearn
7: of Cumberland
8: of Gloucester
9: of Edinburgh
10: of Hereford
11: of Kendal
12: of Kent
13: of Kintyre
14: of Lorne
15: of Ross
16: of Sussex
17: of Windsor
18: of York
19: of Albany
20: of Bedford
21: of Norfolk
22: of Somerset
23: of Teviotdale
24 of Cornwall
25: of Rothesay
26: of Bridgewater
27: of Montagu
28: of Leinster
29: of Wellington
30: of Inverness
31: of Westminster
In Meghan's case, her new title is Marigold Mansfield, Archduchess of St. Andrews. Kind of has a ring to it, no?
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?