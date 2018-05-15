Meghan Markle Is Destined to Be a Duchess! Find Out Your Royal Title Using Our Name Generator

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Tue., May. 15, 2018 7:29 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Bid farewell to Meghan MarkleSuits star of Los Angeles! This bride-to-be is getting a fancy new title. 

After Meghan and Prince Harry are officially named husband and wife during Saturday's royal wedding extravaganza, Queen Elizabeth II is expected to upgrade their monikers in a major way. Tradition tells us that Prince Harry will be granted a royal dukedom, making him the Duke of Sussex, and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex. (Similarly, Prince William and Kate Middletonbecame the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.)

Of course nothing is official until the monarch declares it so, which is why our very own royal name generator may just come in handy. Live out your own royal fantasy by finding out the perfectly posh and undeniably British name to be bestowed upon you by scrolling below! 

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

First, take the first letter of your first name to discover your new identity, listed as male/female/or the pronoun of your choosing:

A: Alastair/Anne

B: Benedict/Beatrix

C: Carlisle/Catherine

D: Daylen/Daphne

E: Edward/Eugenie

F: Frederick/Florence

G: George/Gwendolyn

H: Harry/Hermione

I: Irwin/Imogen

J: James/Juliette

K: Kerwin/Kinsey

L: Langdon/Leighton

M: Mervyn/Marigold

N: Nicholas/Nora

O: Osmond/Ophelia

P: Philip/Pandora

Q: Quincy/Qiana

R: Ridgewell/Rosalyn

S: Sheffield /Scarlett

T: Thomas/Tilda

U: Upton/Ursula

V: Vincent/Violet

W: Wadsworth/Willa

X: Xavier/Xenia

Y: Yardley/Yasmine

Z: Zayden/Zara

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Next, take the first letter of your last name to find out your surname: 

A: Arathorn

B: Bainbridge II

C: Calhoun

D: Devonte

E: Ethelbert

F: Fairbanks

G: Grafton

H: Huxley IV

I: Iverson

J: Jennison

K: Kingston VIII

L: Lawton

M: Mansfield

N: Needingham

O: Oswald II

P: Phineas

Q: Quinsley

R: Remington III

S: Sheffield

T: Thorndike III

U: Umbridge

V: Viscounte

W: Winthrop V

X: Xonuds

Y: Yarnell

Z: Zillowsby IV

Photos

The Best Royal Wedding Dresses

Then, a title! Select the month you were born and voila! you're royal: 

January: Emperor/ Empress

February: Grand Prince/Grand Princess

March: Sir/Dame

April: Duke/Duchess

May: Baron/Baroness 

June: King/Queen

July: Grand Duke/Grand Duchess 

August: Archduke/Archduchess

September: Lord/Lady

October: High King/High Queen

November: Prince/Princess

December: Count/Countess

And finally, the area your rule or dynasty you belong to. It's decided by the day of the month you were born. 

1: of Albermarle

2: of Clarence

3: of Avondale

4: of St. Andrews

5: of Connaught

6: of Strathearn

7: of Cumberland

8: of Gloucester

9: of Edinburgh

10: of Hereford

11: of Kendal

12: of Kent

13: of Kintyre

14: of Lorne

15: of Ross

16: of Sussex

17: of Windsor

18: of York

19: of Albany

20: of Bedford

21: of Norfolk 

22: of Somerset

23: of Teviotdale

24 of Cornwall

25: of Rothesay

26: of Bridgewater

27: of Montagu

28: of Leinster

29: of Wellington 

30: of Inverness

31of Westminster

In Meghan's case, her new title is Marigold Mansfield, Archduchess of St. Andrews. Kind of has a ring to it, no? 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Royals , Weddings , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Lisa Vanderpump, Mark Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump Pays Tribute to Late Brother Mark After "Devastating Couple of Weeks"

New Girl

New Girl Series Finale: A Wedding, a Baby, a Flash-Forward, and 1 Last Terrible Prank

Pauley Perrette, NCIS

Pauley Perrette Implies "Multiple Physical Assaults" Led to NCIS Exit

Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake Surprises 88-Year-Old Grandma With the "Best Night Ever"

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Family Issues Are Bringing Her and Prince Harry Closer Together

Roseanne

Roseanne Just Revealed a Dark Secret About Its Title Character

Meghan Markle's London Hot Spots

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.