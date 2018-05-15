New Girl Series Finale: A Wedding, a Baby, a Flash-Forward, and 1 Last Terrible Prank

In the end, Nick, Schmidt, and Winston fought off Russell (Nick broke his hand, IRL and on screen), and Jess and Nick got married in the hallway of the hospital where Aly and Winston were about to have their baby. Winston then named his baby DanBill Bishop, and boy are we just going to have to pretend we're OK with that.

That could very well have been the end of the show, but it wasn't over yet thanks to what Zooey Deschanel calls the "bonus episode."

A month later, Nick and Jess were still living in the loft but were 24 hours from being evicted, according to the notices they had been getting under their door. They summoned their friends over to hear the eviction news.

Jess made a big to-do, but no one cared, since it was past time Nick and Jess moved out of the loft, so they all just humored Jess through reminiscing over penis casts and that big stick Nick used to fix the garbage disposal that one time.