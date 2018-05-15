Justin Timberlake Surprises 88-Year-Old Grandma With the "Best Night Ever"

Don't act like it's a bad thing to receive a surprise from the one and only Justin Timberlake.
While traveling across the country as part of the Man of the Woods tour, the "Say Something" singer wanted to meet a special grandma at the Amway Center.
Maybe you've heard of 88-year-old Florida resident Bette Maloney also known as Nammie?
Back in April, Nammie became an Internet sensation after video surfaced of the grandma sharing her excitement over receiving J.T. tickets.
Lo and behold, Justin saw the video and wanted to meet the very special fan.
Mark Nguyen and Johnny Wright / Angela Berkebile with Wright Entertainment Group
"He's a class act, y'all. Humbled by and beyond grateful for all the love shown to sweet Nammie tonight. @justintimberlake was kind, lovely and wayyyyyy cute in person. Best night ever, and FOR SURE best concert we've ever seen," granddaughter Sarah Watson shared on Instagram. "Can't say nicer things about the team at @amwaycenter. We were taken care of by Tonya, Alex and Cat (on her first night as an intern!) and later by Jacoby, all of whom couldn't have been more delightful. Tonight also wouldn't have been the night it was without Angela and Johnny from Wright Entertainment Group."
She added, "B E Y O N D grateful. #motwtour #manofthewoods."
In photos posted onto social media, Justin was able to pose for photos backstage and have a conversation with Nammie. And yes, he may have even given her a shout out in between performing his biggest hits.
"There was a pretty little lady that ended up on the news here by the name of Nammie. She is 88 years old," Justin explained. "I met her earlier tonight. Wherever you are in the audience tonight, there she is, I love you."
According to footage shot by MOTW tour videographer Mark Nguyen, Nammie presented Justin with a hand-crafted shirt for his three-year-old son Silas Timberlake. And yes, she even got a kiss on the cheek before the night was over.
"He was absolutely beyond delightful, and the most gracious and kind," Sarah added on Instagram Stories. "He was incredibly sweet to Nammie and all of us."
Find out if Justin is coming to your neck of the woods by visiting his official website here.