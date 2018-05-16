The American Princess: A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Whirlwind Life

by Meg Swertlow | Wed., May. 16, 2018 6:00 AM

ESC: Meghan Markle

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

No one could have ever known that back in 2011 when an unknown actress Meghan Markle signed on to star in Suits, which filmed in Toronto, Canada, that she was really signing on to begin a journey that would lead to the role of a lifetime—the future wife of the prince of England. Meghan has become a real-life Cinderella.

It was there in Toronto, hobnobbing within Canada's elite circles that led her to her real Prince Charming, Prince Harry, whom she was set up on a date with back in July 2016.

From there the actress and the prince had an unlikely romance that has defied all odds, expectations and stereotypes of the British monarchy. 

The 36-year-old former actress and humanitarian, who is a graduate of the prestigious Northwestern University, has led a life in and out of the spotlight, but suffice to say a light will always be shining on the soon-to-be royal and of course it won't be brighter than this Saturday when the divorced Angeleno of mixed ethnicity will make history when she marries Prince Harry while the world is watching...

Check out Meghan's whirlwind life up until this moment, days ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry...

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Whirlwind Life

