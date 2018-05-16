Attention John Cena and Nikki Bella: These 10 Couples Still Got Married After Breaking Up

Breaking up doesn't have to mean things are over, forever.

As the cast of Total Bellas prepares for a brand-new season, John Cena and Nikki Bella are sparking speculation that a reconciliation could be in their future.

Earlier in the week, John appeared on the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb where he professed his love for the WWE superstar.

"I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children," he proclaimed. "I just want us to work."

As for Nikki, she is staying with twin sister Brie Bella as she figures out how she wants to move forward.