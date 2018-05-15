Meghan Markle's Dad Says He's Undergoing Heart Surgery Ahead of Royal Wedding

Thomas Markle has shared that he's having surgery on Wednesday, following his heart attack last week.

With just days to go until Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, her dad has revealed that he's undergoing heart surgery on Wednesday morning.

"They [doctors] will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed," Thomas told TMZ Tuesday. This comes just hours after Thomas revealed he's back in the hospital, but still wanted to attend the royal wedding this Saturday, May 19.

This news follows one day after reports surfaced stating Thomas decided not to attend the royal wedding amid his staged photo scandal. After pictures surfaced of Thomas looking at pictures of Meghan and Harry at a café in Rosarito, Mexico, The Mail on Sunday discovered the photos had been staged.