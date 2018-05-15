Henry Cavill Addresses Movie Mustache Drama: Why He Couldn't Shave for Justice League

by Jess Cohen | Tue., May. 15, 2018 1:43 PM
Henry Cavill is opening up about the controversy surrounding his facial hair.
The actor, who grew a mustache for his role in the upcoming Mission: Impossible—Fallout movie, wasn't able to shave it when it came time for extensive Justice League reshoots. As a result, Warner Bros. had to digitally remove his mustache from the scenes. Now Cavill, who said goodbye to his mustache in March, is sharing his thoughts on the facial hair drama.
"When we decided to go for the mustache, I certainly wasn't expecting all the events to unfold as they were going to unfold," Cavil told Empire in an interview, published Tuesday.
"I wasn't expecting Justice League reshoots to be as extensive as they were," he continued.
Cavill, who plays August Walker in the sixth installment of the MI franchise, went on to share the reason why he wasn't able to shave.
"As you will see when [Mission] comes out, to have a fake mustache on would not have been a possibility," he told the publication.
The many stunts required for the film is likely the reason why Cavill wouldn't have been able to use a fake mustache.
And now that Cavill has shaved off the mustache, he "absolutely" misses it.
"I'd grown quite fond of it over time, but I'm also very happy to have my own face back," he shared with Empire.
You can catch Cavill and his mustache in Mission: Impossible—Fallout on July 27.
