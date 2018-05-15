Taraji P. Henson Says Kelvin Hayden "Couldn't Wait" to Propose

Taraji P. Henson had an inkling a proposal was on the way.

While walking the red carpet at the Fox 2018 Upfront, the Empire star showed off her diamond ring and dished on her recent engagement.

Before popping the question, Henson's beau Kelvin Hayden kept asking the actress if she wanted to get married. He even questioned her during his recent visit to Atlanta, where the Cookie character was shooting her new film What Men Want.

"I remember him grabbing me one night and he was like, ‘Woman, you sure you want to get married?' And I was like, ‘Why do you keep asking me the same question? I said yes!'" she recalled. "So, that made me go, ‘Hmm, is he about to propose?'"

Hayden had already told Henson he was going to propose within the next six months and that he was going to purchase the engagement ring during his recent trip to Dubai. However, the former football star didn't specify when he was planning on proposing.

"He was trying to wait until my birthday," she added. "He couldn't wait that long. He couldn't wait!"