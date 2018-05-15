Cardi B Apologizes for Controversial ''Girls'' Collaboration, Says She's Had ''Experiences'' With Women

Days after making her Twitter private, Cardi B is back on the social media platform to publicly weigh in on her now-controversial collaboration "Girls" with Rita Ora, Charli XCX and Bebe Rexha.

The pregnant rapper made sure to apologize for the track released last week that explores bisexuality, which many, including performers Katie Gavin and Kehlani, have criticized online. Last Friday, singer Hayley Kiyoko, who is openly gay, took to social media to call the tune "tone-deaf" and "dangerous." Many commenters online have echoed the "tone-deaf" sentiment.

On Tuesday, Cardi apologized on Twitter, writing, "Listen to 'GIRLS' by Rita Ora ft me @BebeRexha @charli_xcx .We never try to cause harm or had bad intentions with the song .I personally myself had experiences with other woman ,shiieeett with a lot of woman ! I though the song was a good song and i remember my experience [sic]."

On the criticism that the words and terminology used in the song was offensive, Cardi tweeted, "I know i have use words before that i wasn’t aware that they are offensive to the LGBT community .I apologize for that .Not everybody knows the correct 'terms' to use.I learned and i stopped using it [sic]."

Alluding to the slur "d-ke" used in the song, Cardi added, "My own friends be like ‘I'm a d-ke so i never thought it was offensive word. I was like wtf."