Kim Kardashian's Makeup Artist on How to Cover Wrinkles and Fine Lines

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., May. 15, 2018 12:32 PM

Is your concealer too light?

If you're obsessed with YouTube beauty tutorials, you've probably noticed that a lot of "beat" (as in flawless) makeup routines include a concealer that's two to three shades lighter than the star's complexion. While the beauty pros may make it look good on camera, following this trend is leading many astray, according to Kim Kardashian's longtime makeup artist.

"One of the biggest mistakes I see is choosing the wrong shade of concealer," Mario Dedivanovic told InStyle. "If the concealer is too light, it can end up looking gray or chalky, drawing more attention to fine lines and wrinkles."

15 Makeup Products Cardi B's Makeup Artist Uses on Set

To effectively cover wrinkles and fine lines, rather than enhancing them, the makeup pro shared that focusing on hydrating the delicate area under your eyes is the first step to an awakened gaze. 

"I like to first apply a layer of emollient moisturizer or an eye cream, such as Kiehl's Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, then gently blend the concealer to keep it from settling," he continued.

To prevent a cakey-like effect, the actual concealer should also have hydrating ingredients. The pro recommends Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Concealer, which is his example of "a weightless concealer with both coverage and moisture." He also suggest applying it in light, thin layers, blending the product over your foundation.

By the end of your routine, you should have thin layers of eye cream, foundation and concealer blended under your eyes. To make sure it lasts as long as possible, Mario applies the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Powder with the Surratt Beauty Artistique Face Brush and adds a spritz of the Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist to boost the skin's glow.

 

