Jennifer Love Hewitt on Joining 9-1-1: "When Ryan Murphy Calls, You Pick Up the Phone"

by Chris Harnick | Tue., May. 15, 2018 11:08 AM

It's been three years since Jennifer Love Hewitt acted on TV and one man is responsible for bringing her back to audiences: Ryan Murphy. Hewitt, who last appeared in Criminal Minds in 2015, is joining the cast of Murphy's Fox drama 9-1-1.

"It's been a little bit," Hewitt admitted to E! News at Fox's 2018 Upfronts. "I love the show, I love doing drama, I just think the cast is extraordinary and when Ryan Murphy calls, you pick up the phone and you do what ever he says because he's Ryan Murphy."

Yep, JLH is now part of Murphy's acting troupe. "I'm a part of that family and I couldn't be happier about it and I just adore him," she said.

Bubble Watch 2018: All the TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Hewitt will play Maddie, the sister of Buck (Oliver Stark). "She kind of has a dark, sordid situation that she is bringing with her," she teased. "As they all do on 9-1-1 and I think she's going to find, hopefully safety in dealing with other people's emergencies and maybe not dealing with her own for a while."

Hewitt left Criminal Minds in 2015 as she was preparing to give birth. She told us she wants to still be protective of being a mom first and foremost, but she's excited for her kids to visit and "know who I used to be and still am."

Hewitt shot to fame on Party of Five, a show Freeform is in the process of remaking. "At first I was a little upset, I thought everyone else got a call, but me to, like, be in it, and then I realized no one is doing it, so I felt better," she said. "I'm excited to watch it. I love that show."

As for whether Hewitt could make her way around the Ryan Murphy universe of TV shows, click play on the video above.

9-1-1 returns to Fox on Mondays this fall.  

