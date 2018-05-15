Jennifer Love Hewitt on Joining 9-1-1: "When Ryan Murphy Calls, You Pick Up the Phone"

It's been three years since Jennifer Love Hewitt acted on TV and one man is responsible for bringing her back to audiences: Ryan Murphy. Hewitt, who last appeared in Criminal Minds in 2015, is joining the cast of Murphy's Fox drama 9-1-1.

"It's been a little bit," Hewitt admitted to E! News at Fox's 2018 Upfronts. "I love the show, I love doing drama, I just think the cast is extraordinary and when Ryan Murphy calls, you pick up the phone and you do what ever he says because he's Ryan Murphy."

Yep, JLH is now part of Murphy's acting troupe. "I'm a part of that family and I couldn't be happier about it and I just adore him," she said.