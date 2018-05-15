ABC Boss Still Has No Regrets About Canceling Last Man Standing

As for ABC's own successful revival with a touch of conservative politics, Dungey remains proud of what Roseanne has achieved this season, despite the controversies that have surrounded the series thanks, in part, to star Roseanne Barr's, shall we say, outspoken behavior, which she believes is coloring some folks' reaction to the show.

"I think that the show, yes we certainly did touch on some of that in the first episode in a very funny way. I think it allowed us, between the differing political views of Roseanne and Jackie, to address some issues that we think have been conversations at other family dining tables across the country," Dungey noted about the show's premiere episode. "That said, having kind of touched on that in the first episode of the season, I think when you look at the subsequent episodes of the run, the focus is not really on politics and much more on family and the everyday trials and tribulations this family faces that still bring them together."