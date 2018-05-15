Rami Malek Rocks as Queen's Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 15, 2018 8:56 AM

Fans got a sneak peek of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury on Tuesday when 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises dropped their first full trailer for the Queen singer's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film tells the story of Mercury and the British rock band's rise to fame. The movie showcases many of the group's iconic songs and recounts the reunion at Live Aid.

In addition to starring Malek, the film features Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon. The movie also features Lucy Boynton as Mary Austin and Aidan Gillen as John Reid.

Watch the video to see the full trailer.

 

Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher. Bryan Singer was originally slated to direct the movie; however, his departure was announced in December 2017.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 24 in the U.K. and Nov. 2 in the U.S.

