Rami Malek Rocks as Queen's Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 15, 2018 8:56 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Fans got a sneak peek of Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury on Tuesday when 20th Century Fox and Regency Enterprises dropped their first full trailer for the Queen singer's biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.

The film tells the story of Mercury and the British rock band's rise to fame. The movie showcases many of the group's iconic songs and recounts the reunion at Live Aid.

In addition to starring Malek, the film features Gwilym Lee as Brian May, Ben Hardy as Roger Taylor and Joseph Mazzello as John Deacon. The movie also features Lucy Boynton as Mary Austin and Aidan Gillen as John Reid.

Watch the video to see the full trailer.

 

Bryan Singer Fired From Directing Queen Biopic Bohemian Rhapsody

The film is directed by Dexter Fletcher. Bryan Singer was originally slated to direct the movie; however, his departure was announced in December 2017.

The movie hits theaters Oct. 24.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Rami Malek , Top Stories , Apple News , Music
Latest News
Last Man Standing

ABC Boss Still Has No Regrets About Canceling Last Man Standing

ESC: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Wants to Attend the Royal Wedding After All

Travis Scott, NBA All-Star Weekend

Travis Scott Protects a Fan From Security Guards After Climbing on Stage

Kristen Stewart, Cannes Film Festival 2018, Shoes

Kristen Stewart Ditches Her Heels and Rebels Against Cannes Dress Code

The 100

The 100's Bob Morley Talks Bellamy's New Optimism in Season 5

Chicago Fire

Chicago Fire Shakeup: Monica Raymund Leaving the Show Ahead of Season 7

Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan Attacks Meghan Markle's Half-Sister: "You Little Vulture!"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.