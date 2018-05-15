Kristen Stewart Ditches Her Heels and Rebels Against Cannes Dress Code

Kristen Stewart ditched her heels at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival on Monday and walked the rest of the red carpet barefoot in what appeared to be a form of protest.

While posing for pictures at the screening of the film BlacKkKlansman, Stewart removed her Louboutins and carried them into the venue.

The act appeared to be a form of protest against the festival's controversial dress code. In 2015, Cannes came under fire for allegedly implementing a heels-only policy. At the time, ScreenDaily reported that women in their 50s were being turned away from the screening because they wore flats. While the festival declined to comment on the industry newspaper's reports, it did confirm that women were required to wear high-heels to red carpet screenings. However, festival director Thierry Frémaux tweeted that the claim was a "rumor" and "unfounded."