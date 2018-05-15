Gwyneth Paltrow's Daughter Apple Looks So Grown Up at Age 14

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Tue., May. 15, 2018 6:45 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her daughter Apple's 14th birthday on Monday by sharing a rare photo of her firstborn. 

"Happy birthday, my darling girl. You make every day feel like Christmas morning," the actress wrote on Instagram. "You are the most vibrant, hilarious, twirling all over the place, beautiful (inside and out) young woman. You are an amazing thinker and an incredible songwriter. Thanks for still hanging out with me, even though you are 14."

The close-up certainly showed a family resemblance between the mother-daughter duo. 

Just the day before, Paltrow shared a naked throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Apple in honor of Mother's Day. 

"Fourteen years ago on the verge of a life changing morning…" part of her caption read.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Nikki Reed Mark Mother's Day With Nude Pregnancy Photos

Paltrow shares Apple with her ex Chris Martin. The two also have a 12-year-old son named Moses. Last year, the Shakespeare in Love star celebrated Apple's 13th birthday by posting a clip of the family visiting the Museum of Ice Cream.

Even though Apple is in her early teenage years, Paltrow once suggested she hasn't had to deal with too many outbursts just yet.

"She is pretty great," she told Today in a 2017 interview. "I mean, sometimes she asks me to, like, close her door. I'm like, ‘Wait, with me on the other side of the door?' But other than that, it's pretty smooth so far."

Happy belated birthday, Apple!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Madonna

Madonna's Skin-Care Expert Shares the Treatments and Products Behind the Icon's Glow

Justin Bieber, Bay Bieber

Justin Bieber Has a New Baby Sister: Meet His Dad's Daughter Bay

Justin Bieber Introduces His New Baby Sister to the World

Jennifer Hudson, Aretha Franklin

Jennifer Hudson Mourns Aretha Franklin's Death: "You Taught Me So Much About Life"

Pete Davidson Says He's "The Luckiest Guy in the World"

Aretha Franklin Remembered By Fellow Superstars

Olivia Newton-John, John Travolta

John Travolta and Olivia Newton Reunite for Grease 40th Anniversary Celebration

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.