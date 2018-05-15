Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform "No Tears Left to Cry" With Nintendo Labo Instruments

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 15, 2018 5:15 AM
Classroom instruments? So passé.
To celebrate her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show Monday, remixing the song with Nintendo Labo Instruments—a.k.a. colorful cardboard constructions brought to life thanks to Nintendo Switch. Fallon and Grande sported neon jumpsuits and safety goggles, while The Roots added splashes of color to their white jumpsuits by wearing bright undershirts (and painting their instruments).
The 24-year-old singer took over The Tonight Show earlier this month. It quickly became the late-night show's most social episode of the year, generating more than 3 million interactions.
Grande is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener. Though she has yet to reveal its release date, confirmed tracks include "God Is a Woman," "The Light Is Coming," "Raindrops" and "R.E.M." Grande plans to do "something special" on the 20th of each month leading up to her album's release, starting with her 2018 Billboard Music Awards performance.
(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)
