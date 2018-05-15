Meet the Markles: A Primer on Prince Harry's New In-Laws Ahead of the Royal Wedding

Doria Ragland, Mother

Of all her family members, it's mom who Meghan has the closest relationship with. Doria was born to an antique dealer father and nurse mother and raises in Los Angeles, where she attended Fairfax High School. After graduating, she began working in the entertainment industry and, while working as a temp in the studio where General Hospital filmed, she met lighting director Thomas Markle, a single father 12 years her senior. The couple wed in 1979 and welcomed Meghan into the world two years later.

Doria and Thomas separated when Meghan was only two, and divorced when she was six. Following the split, Meghan lived full-time with her mother, which fostered the close relationship between the two that's just as strong today. "My mom's a yoga instructor, but she does social work as well, and she works specifically with the geriatric community," Meghan wrote last year in Glamour. "For me to watch this level of life-long sensitivity to nurturing and caregiving, but at the same time my mom has always been a free spirit. She's got dread locks and a nose ring. She just ran the L.A. Marathon. We can just have so much fun together, and yet, I'll still find so much solace in her support. That duality coexists the same way it would in a best friend."