Here's Where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Stay Before Their Wedding Day

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 14, 2018 7:31 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Official Engagement Photos

Alexi Lubomirski / Kensington Palace

The night before has a lot of luxury in store.

We're just days away from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's romantic ceremony. And while there is plenty of excitement surrounding the actual wedding day, royal fans want to know any and all details about the preparations.

Lo and behold, E! News has learned new details about where the bride and groom-to-be will be staying the night before their special ceremony.

Meghan will be staying with her mother at the Cliveden House Hotel in Taplow, Berkshire. The property offers "the utmost in privacy and escapism" and is perfect for "small groups or couples seeking an indulgent and romantic hideaway."

Suites start around $2,100 per night and guests can take a stroll through the tranquil water garden or embark on the Cliveden Maze if they want to settle any pre-wedding nerves.

Photos

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle: Romance Rewind

As for Prince Harry, he will be staying just 15 miles away at the Dorchester Collection's Coworth Park in Ascot where he will hang out with his best man and brother Prince William.

Rates for select rooms are only available "on application" but reports have surfaced that hotel suites cost more than $750 per night including breakfast.

The hotel has 70 rooms, but is known for the Dower House, which is described as a three-bedroom house built in 1775 that "a private client might envisage their own English country home."

While this week may be dedicated to all things wedding, there's already talk about what will happen when these two officially become husband and wife. Earlier today, Kensington Palace announced the pair's first official engagement as a married couple.

The newlyweds are expected to attend the Prince of Wales' 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration in the gardens of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, May 22.

As for their honeymoon, things remain top-secret. A source, however, did reveal that the duo hopes to visit a destination where they can bring minimal security while also not worrying about people seeing them. If anyone deserves some privacy, it's these two lovebirds.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Prince Harry , Meghan Markle , Royal Wedding , Weddings , Top Stories , Royals , Apple News
Latest News
James Corden, Ariana Grande, Carpool Karaoke

Ariana Grande Rides James Corden to Starbucks on Carpool Karaoke

Selena Gomez

Bikinis, Boats and BFF's: Selena Gomez Offers Rare Glimpse Into Her Summer

Kris Jenner, Tammy Hembrow

Kris Jenner Addresses Model Tammy Hembrow's Hospitalization at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

"The Rundown": Why Don't We Dish on Debut Album

Ramona Singer

Ramona Singer Isn't That Proud of Luann de Lesseps Leaving Rehab

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Why Winnie Harlow's Confidence and Style Are Contagious

Nicki Minaj Shades Drake, DJ Khaled & More Rappers

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.