Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Confronts Briana DeJesus Over Those Javi Marroquin Dating Rumors

It's a Teen Mom 2 love triangle!

For several months, fans observed Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin turning their friendship into something more. But even after they officially called it quits back in January 2018, there's still some drama that needs to play out.

On tonight's all-new episode, viewers watched Briana come face to face with Javi's ex Kailyn Lowry who had a few things to say about the relationship that was just starting at the time of filming.

"My issue is that you texted me telling me one thing and then Javi is telling me another thing. Javi is telling me that you all are trying to be together. I honestly don't care but he needs to be real about it and you need to be real about it and that's it," Kailyn shared as cameras rolled.

Briana replied, "We can't tell you nothing if we don't know what's going on with us. We're friends. All we are is friends right now."