Jada Pinkett Smith Tears Up Learning Daughter Willow Used to Cut Herself

Willow Smith felt like she lost her "sanity" after finding success in the music industry at the age of nine.

On the second episode of her mom Jada Pinkett Smith's Facebook Watch series Red Table Talk, Willow opened up about releasing her hit song "Whip My Hair" in 2010. During the episode, which focused on surviving loss, Jada asked Willow what's been her biggest loss so far in her life.

"I honestly feel like I lost my sanity at one point," Willow confessed. "It was after that whole 'Whip My Hair' thing and I had just like stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of in this gray area of, 'Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything I can do besides this?'"