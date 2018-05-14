Julianne Hough Says These Are the Shoes You Need for Summer

While Julianne Hough's footwear may be pretty, she's trying to keep her eco-footprint pretty small.

The Dancing With the Stars judge joined forces with her loved ones, longtime stylist Anita Patrickson and husband Brooks Laich to connect philanthropy and fashion in a way that makes sense for everyone.

Anita, the owner of eco-friendly shoe brand Amanu and stylist to celebs like Chanel Iman, Eiza González and Camila Alves, recently opened a shoe store in West Hollywood, California that creates custom flat sandals on site, cutting waste from the production. Retailing between $160-$285, customers can build their dream pair using a variety of materials and styles.

Now, they're the star's must-haves: "I picked the standard go-tos—the staples you need in your closet," Julianne told E! News, reminiscing on her first visit to the store. "It's amazing because you can customize them to be whatever you want. And, the best part is you feel like you're doing something good for the world."