Rob Kardashian's Support for Ex-Girlfriend Rita Ora Has the Internet Freaking Out

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 14, 2018 3:52 PM
Rob Kardashian has his ex's back.
It's no secret that Rita Ora has faced some criticism for her new collaboration with Cardi B, BeBe Rexha and Charli XCX titled "Girls."
The haters got so vocal that she had to explain the song on Twitter earlier today.
"'Girls' was written to represent my truth and is an accurate account of a very real and honest experience in my life. I have had romantic relationships with women and men throughout my life and this is my personal journey," she shared with her fans. "I am sorry how I expressed myself in my song has hurt anyone."
Ultimately, Rob saw the message and showed his support by retweeting the message with six praise hands emoji's.
Fans immediately responded to the tweet asking if the twosome was talking again. Others wanted the two to keep their distance. Whatever the case may be, this pair has had quite the history over the years including a very dramatic breakup.
"I don't want to talk about this too much because people move onward and upwards," Rita once shared on The Breakfast Club in 2014. "But it was a phase and a moment in my life and now, you know, onward and upwards."
As for that infamous tweet from Rob that could have been directed at his famous ex, Rita chose to stay mum.
"I think people react to things differently and like to express their feelings in certain ways," Rita explained. "I don't tend to use social media, so when that whole situation happened, silence for me is the biggest form of flattery, and I love to just keep it moving, unless I need to say something. Don't get me wrong, he's a great dude."
After all these years, both parties have moved on and have a whole lot going on in their lives. Rob is now a father to baby girl Dream Kardashian. As for Rita, she recently kicked off her sold-out European Girls tour.
So is it the perfect time to call these two friendly exes? You better believe we'll be keeping up.
''Psychopath'' Kris Jenner Drives Pregnant Khloe Kardashian Crazy by Interrupting Her Workout Routine on KUWTK
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?