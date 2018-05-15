Family Drama, a Hospitalization and Last-Minute Decisions: Inside Meghan Markle's Final Days Before Becoming a Royal

Even the most organized of brides aren't immune to a bit of anxiety in the days before their wedding.

Now consider those vows will be viewed by more than a billion people across the globe and you can understand why maybe Meghan Markle didn't need more stress in the lead up to her May 19 nuptials withPrince Harry.

A yet there it was, mere hours after Queen Elizabeth II officially consented for her beloved grandson to wed the former Suits star: another scandal. The Mail On Sunday obtained surveillance footage proving the onetime actress' father Thomas Markle had conspired to set up a series of staged paparazzi photos near his Rosarita, Mexico residence. Just a day later, the retired television lighting director admitted he'd gone along with the scheme, visiting an Internet café to look at clippings of his daughter and Harry, reading Images of Britain: A Pictorial Journey Through History, and getting measured, purportedly for the tux he'd wear to walk his little girl down the aisle.