Inside Khloe Kardashian's First Mother's Day: Why She Celebrated Without Family in Cleveland

by Mike Vulpo | Mon., May. 14, 2018 2:27 PM
Home is where the heart is, and for Khloe Kardashian, her heart remains in Cleveland.
Sunday was undeniably a special day for the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who was able to celebrate her very first Mother's Day with baby True Thompson.
And instead of flying out to Los Angeles to be with her family, Khloe decided to enjoy a peaceful day in her other hometown.
"The family wanted Khloe to come home for Mother's Day and hoped she would make that choice, but she wanted to stay in Cleveland," a source explained to E! News. "She is feeling very happy and settled there. She feels like it's best for True."
Our insider added, "They have a routine and support from a baby nurse that she really loves. Khloe wants to figure this out on her own."
During the day, Khloe surprised fans by sharing a new photo of baby True on social media. She also received pink roses that spelled out "mommy." Tristan Thompson also marked the special day for his leading lady.
"He has been trying very hard to show her that he is committed to her and True," a source shared. "Tristan had a wake-up call and is trying to show Khloe he is a changed man."
If there was any curiosity into what Khloe may have missed in Southern California, E! News has learned new details about how the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner crew celebrated the special weekend.
The rest of the girls got together in Calabasas for breakfast before enjoying separate Mother's Day celebrations with their families.
Our source says Khloe has been talking to Kim Kardashian the most. And while the woman behind KKW Beauty may have recently voiced her disapproval over Tristan, the focus remains on True and parenthood.
"Kim is trying to be supportive and listen to Khloe and just be there for her. They all want Khloe to be happy but the situation with Tristan is the big elephant in the room," our source explained. "They aren't talking about him at all. Khloe isn't bringing it up and they just talk about True and motherhood."
