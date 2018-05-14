Melania Trump Undergoes Kidney Surgery to Treat ''Benign'' Condition

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., May. 14, 2018 12:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Melania Trump

PATRIK STOLLARZ/AFP/Getty Images

Melania Trump is recovering from kidney surgery, the White House announced on Monday. 

The First Lady of the United States underwent an "embolization procedure," a statement read, to "treat a benign kidney condition." Trump is expected to remain hospitalized at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center through the duration of the week. 

"The procedure was successful and there were no complications," the statement said, adding, "The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere."

Spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said FLOTUS is in "good spirits" and "recovering well."

Photos

Melania Trump's Best Looks

According to CNN, President Donald Trump remained in the White House during his wife's surgery but will visit the hospital shortly. 

Her hospitalization comes one week after she announced the "Be Best" initiative, her first since Trump's 2016 election. The project will focus on the well-being of children in respect to cyberbullying and opioid abuse. 

"As a mother and as first lady, it concerns me that in today's fast-paced and ever-connected world, children can be less prepared to express or manage their emotions and often times turn to forms of destructive or addictive behavior such as bullying, drug addiction or even suicide," she said at the campaign's announcement ceremony. 

Wishing Melania a speedy recovery. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Melania Trump , Injury And Illness , Politics , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News

Omarosa: From Reality TV Villain to Real-Life Whistle-Blower

Omarosa Records Donald Trump Phone Call After Her Firing

Kanye West, Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Kanye West: "I Wasn't Stumped" by Jimmy Kimmel's Trump Question

ESC: Best Dressed, Winnie Harlow

Why Winnie Harlow's Confidence and Style Are Contagious

Nicki Minaj Shades Drake, DJ Khaled & More Rappers

Luke Bryan Takes "Forbes" Cash King Crown From Garth Brooks

EJ Johnson's Best Friend Lyric McHenry Dead at Age 26

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.