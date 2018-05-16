Botched Patient Michael's Bad Surgery Left Him With Brain Fluid Leaking Out of His Nose

Accidents happen, but most accidents don't end with brain fluid leaking from your nose!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Michael details a years-old accident that left his nose squishy and flat.

"At about three years of age, I smacked my nose right here, caught the bridge of it on a bed with an actual bed frame," Michael reveals. "After about 15 years of it just crooked, before I moved off to college I decided to get it fixed. Then it became a party trick."

"What became a party trick?" Dr. Paul Nassif asks. Michael went on to press his nose down flat on his face.

Luckily for Michael, Dr. Nassif's seen this before. "I've seen noses like this before. It's called a saddle nose deformity which is collapse of this part of the nasal dorsum, right here," Dr. Nassif explains.

Michael's nose not only affects him, it's been cause for concern in his relationship with his girlfriend Kristen.