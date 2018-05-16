Botched Patient Michael's Bad Surgery Left Him With Brain Fluid Leaking Out of His Nose

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 16, 2018 7:00 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Accidents happen, but most accidents don't end with brain fluid leaking from your nose!

In this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched, Michael details a years-old accident that left his nose squishy and flat.

"At about three years of age, I smacked my nose right here, caught the bridge of it on a bed with an actual bed frame," Michael reveals. "After about 15 years of it just crooked, before I moved off to college I decided to get it fixed. Then it became a party trick."

"What became a party trick?" Dr. Paul Nassif asks. Michael went on to press his nose down flat on his face.

Luckily for Michael, Dr. Nassif's seen this before. "I've seen noses like this before. It's called a saddle nose deformity which is collapse of this part of the nasal dorsum, right here," Dr. Nassif explains.

Michael's nose not only affects him, it's been cause for concern in his relationship with his girlfriend Kristen.

Watch

Botched Docs Tease Very, Very Scary Cases

Botched 414

E!

"When I first saw him, I remember thinking, 'Man that guy is so cute,' but I noticed something was going on with his nose," Kristen admits. "So to find out that he had actually had a surgery already, I was like, 'Oh. So you broke it and had a surgery and it still looks kinda funky? Maybe we should have that checked out.'"

While Kristen has tried to make light of Michael's nose, she's majorly concerned about the liquid that seems to be leaking from it.

"My biggest concern is he started to have this yellow fluid come out of his nose and I started researching it and to me, it sounded like it's brain fluid and for me, that's a major concern," Kristen tells the doctors.

"Yeah, brain fluid coming out of the nose in general is a major concern," Dr. Terry Dubrow stresses.

See Michael share his story in the clip above.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories
Latest News
Blake Lively

Blake Lively Has the Perfect Comeback for Instagram User Who Calls Out Her Typo

Jennifer Lawrence, Cooke Maroney

All the Details on Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maloney’s Romantic Rome Getaway

Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Take Their Romance to Berlin for Private Getaway

Ariana Grande's "Sweetener" Lyrics Decoded

Kim Kardashian West Steps Out in a Neon Green Wig

Miranda Lambert, Evan Felker

Miranda Lambert's Boyfriend Evan Felker Finalizes Divorce From Wife Staci

Dennis Shields, Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel Thanks Fans for Their Support 1 Week After Dennis Shields' Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.