Khloe Kardashian Further Explains the Meaning Behind True Thompson's Name

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 10:15 AM
Oh, what's in a name?
In an app update Monday, Khloe Kardashian revealed how—and why—she chose the name True Thompson for her daughter. "Picking a name for your child is really so tough!" the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star admitted. "I knew I wanted my baby to have a 'T' initial, so one night while we were all at dinner, thinking of some names, my Grandma M.J. suggested True."
M.J. explained that True is her "great-grandfather's first name and grandfather's middle name." And so, the name "stuck with me for my entire pregnancy," said Khloe, who gave birth a month ago in Cleveland. In fact, it "was the only one I couldn't get out of my head." She loves "that it's a family name" and she cannot wait to get back to L.A. "so True can finally meet M.J. in person."
Kris Jenner previously shared details about the name on Instagram, telling her followers in April, "FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my real Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!!"
In another app update Monday, Khloe disclosed her post-pregnancy cravings. "I love how I said the first thing I was going to have after labor was a smoothie and what I actually ate was a McDonald's hash brown, LOL!" she wrote. "What can I say, True and I worked up an appetite!"
Over the weekend, Khloe shared the first video of True's face.
